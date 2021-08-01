8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $657,510.62 and $638,500.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.