LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0024 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $294,132.62 and approximately $668.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00791504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00087293 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,431,268 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.