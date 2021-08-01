Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $5.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.06 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $17.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 25,419,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,953,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

