Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

POR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 935,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

