Reviewing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.42% 0.85% 0.49% New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49%

40.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.52 $990,000.00 $1.23 15.95 New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.71 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -58.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

