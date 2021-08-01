Head to Head Review: Sono-Tek (SOTK) and The Competition

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 46 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sono-Tek to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.64% -14.52% -3.15%

50.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 60 492 713 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Sono-Tek’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s rivals have a beta of -0.42, meaning that their average share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 46.43 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.68

Sono-Tek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

