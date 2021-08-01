Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.09. 1,802,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,935. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

