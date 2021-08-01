Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $86.48 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00353242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,510,831 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

