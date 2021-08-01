NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.90. 5,489,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

