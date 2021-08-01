$190.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $190.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $194.51 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 982,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,481. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17. Chegg has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -170.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $113,733,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

