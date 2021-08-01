$461.24 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $461.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.73 million. SM Energy reported sales of $281.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 4,243,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.