CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $18.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.01 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,055,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.41. 349,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,058. The company has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

