XSGD Price Hits $0.73 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $33.43 million and approximately $220,605.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.10 or 1.00399255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00837188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 47,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 45,634,360 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

