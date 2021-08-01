Gas Price Hits $7.96 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Gas has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $7.96 or 0.00019966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $80.65 million and $24.94 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

