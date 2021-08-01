Hyperion Price Tops $0.0074 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $125,297.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

