Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.43 Million

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $606.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.00 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 488.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,551. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

