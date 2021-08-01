Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post $129.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the highest is $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $129,657,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

