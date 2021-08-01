Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post sales of $30.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 145,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

