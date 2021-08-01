Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 932,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,654. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.61% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

