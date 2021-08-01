Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 177,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,593. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.