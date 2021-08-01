Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report sales of $44.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $45.42 million. Repay posted sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $216.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after buying an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,610. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

