Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

