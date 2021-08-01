Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $260.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.79 million and the highest is $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $228.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 231.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 792,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,278. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

