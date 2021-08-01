EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on EXFO and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

EXFO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,333. The firm has a market cap of $328.04 million, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

