sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.01

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $217.39 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.82 or 0.00793160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00087582 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 215,925,155 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

