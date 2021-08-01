OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.82 or 0.00793160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00087582 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.