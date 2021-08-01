WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $105.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.45. 184,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

