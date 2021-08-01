Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 359.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.