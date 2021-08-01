Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 598,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

