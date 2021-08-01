Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $450,442.85 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.95 or 0.06410344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01319820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00352716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00125884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00592136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00355811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00289342 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,627,721 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.