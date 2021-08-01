Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

