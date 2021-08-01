Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Price Target at €18.65

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ traded down €0.26 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting €20.02 ($23.55). 122,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €21.40 ($25.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.09.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.