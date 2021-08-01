Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives €21.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR:ARL traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting €21.28 ($25.04). 233,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.27.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.