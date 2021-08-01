Cream (CRM) Market Cap Reaches $50,473.58

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $50,473.58 and $32.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.40 or 1.00007357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01023056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00373860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00402376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

