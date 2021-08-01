Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Inpex stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

