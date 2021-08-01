Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on IBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 6,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.