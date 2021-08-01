National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 467,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,495. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.