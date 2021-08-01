GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $66,465.97 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $66,465.97 and approximately $181.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,770,142 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

