AmonD (AMON) Price Down 13.4% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $3.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

