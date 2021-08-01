Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,302,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 3,426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ITGGF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.