JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,685.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of JFEEF stock remained flat at $$11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. JFE had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.