Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Grupo Carso has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

