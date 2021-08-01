Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Grupo Carso has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61.
About Grupo Carso
