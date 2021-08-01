Donut Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00135775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,237.47 or 0.99511909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00841082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

