Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. 1,766,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.98. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

