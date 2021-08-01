Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.69 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.43.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $135.72. 2,687,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.