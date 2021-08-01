Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIRC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.64. 844,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.