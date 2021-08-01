Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in July

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $$12.03 on Friday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.