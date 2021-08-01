Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 390.0 days.

GVDBF remained flat at $$4,850.00 during trading on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,724.04 and a 12 month high of $4,850.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,534.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

