Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce $12.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.