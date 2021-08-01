Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $4,961,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,059,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -252.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

